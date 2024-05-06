Sape master Mathew Ngau awarded Boh Cameronian Lifetime Achievement Award

KUCHING (May 6): Sape master Mathew Ngau Jau has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th Boh Cameronian Arts Awards in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Organiser Persatuan Kakiseni said Mathew stands as a towering figure in Malaysian arts and culture and is a living testament to the enduring legacy of the Kenyah Ngorek community and the enchanting melodies of the sape.

“With a career spanning decades, Mathew has not only preserved but also elevated the traditional art forms of his community, earning accolades and recognition both nationally and internationally,” said a Kakiseni citation.

“Through his performances, teaching, and craftsmanship, he has breathed new life into ancient traditions, ensuring their relevance in a rapidly changing world. His impact extends beyond music, inspiring pride in cultural heritage and fostering resilience in communities.”

Mathew’s numerous awards include Malaysia National Heritage (2015), Sarawak State Art and Culture Figure (2016), Star Golden Hearts Award (2019), Hai-O Arts & Culture Grants Award for Lifetime Achievement (2022), and Anugerah Adiguru Aswara (2022), while he has also been dubbed the ‘Keeper of the Kenyah Ngorek Songs’.

Previous Boh Cameronian Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include the late Krishen Jit – one of Southeast Asia’s most influential theatre practitioners; Datuk Ramli Ibrahim – accomplished ballet, modern, and Indian classical dancer; and Datuk Faridah Merican – the First Lady of Malaysian Theatre.

A total of 39 awards were presented at this year’s ceremony with cash prizes totalling RM62,000.

Kakiseni is a non-profit dedicated towards building a sustainable arts industry in Malaysia through programmes that enrich artists and develop audience appreciation for the arts.