Sarawak achieves target of planting 30 pct of 100 million trees in greening programme

MUKAH (May 6): Sarawak has successfully achieved the key performance index (KPI) of 30 per cent in the campaign to plant 100 million trees in the country this year, said Sibu Regional Forest officer Ahmad Ashrin Mohd Bohari.

He said the 100-million tree planting campaign was launched by the federal government and Sarawak has been given the task of planting 30 per cent of the target.

“Sarawak is still active in continuing the tree planting programme to ensure the sustainability of natural areas in Sarawak is always maintained,” he said during the Mukah Polytechnic (PMU) Green Sustainability programme: 1 Student 1 Tree today.

He said Mukah Division is one of the hot spots in Sarawak and there is a need to have more programmes like this not only at the Mukah Polytechnic, but also in other areas in the Mukah Division in the future.

“This tree planting activity is one of the steps to overcome the effects of climate change. Programmes of this kind will be able to help reduce drastic climate change and increase the oxygen content and maintain the stability of the environmental ecosystem,” he said.

Among other things, he said this tree planting programme is also able to control the amount of surface runoff during heavy rains.

“This greening programme will indirectly control soil erosion and reduce the probability of flash floods in the downstream areas of the river.

“Indirectly, it will help our country maintain the sustainability of a clean and safe environment to live in,” he said.

PMU deputy academic director, Iskandar Reduan, said Mukah Polytechnic has been ranked 462 out of 1,182 institutions in the UI Greenmetric World University Ranking 2023 and has been ranked first in the Malaysian Polytechnic & Community College Sustainable Award 2023.

“For the year 2024, through this kind of joint venture, we can further improve Mukah Polytechnic’s green sustainability management and boost the name of the institution not only at the national level, but also at the international level,” he said.

This, he added, was not just to get a good name but to spread the goodness of togetherness in maintaining the sustainability of the forest and also the environment.

“Forests are very valuable natural treasures that need to be preserved and managed efficiently for the continued well-being of the global community,” he said.

According to him, Mukah Polytechnic through the Department of Polytechnic Education and Community College, the Ministry of Higher Education will continue to work with all parties to ensure that PMU is on the right track in responding to the government’s Greening Programme for 100 million trees to be planted from 2021 to 2025.

Besides that, it is to help Sarawak in the Le Tour De Restoration Campaign Programme and meet the objectives of the 100-Million Tree Planting Campaign, said programme director Azrol Adenan.

“This programme also aims to open up space for students to get involved in corporate social responsibility (CSR) through pollution prevention action strategies based on a ‘nature-based’ solution as well as fostering environmental awareness among participants to appreciate Sarawak’s ecosystem which is rich in flora biodiversity,” he said.