Sukma XXI a chance for Sarawak athletes to shine, says TYT

KUCHING (May 6): The 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI) in August will be a great opportunity for Sarawak’s young athletes to showcase their potential, talent, and excellence, said Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

With Sukma geared towards developing budding sporting talents, he said Sarawak’s athletes would hopefully give their best.

“To the Sarawak contingent, compete with the highest spirit of sportsmanship and prove to everyone that the talent of Sarawakians is at the national level and international level,” he said in his maiden opening speech for the first Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting of the year today.

He said it is an honour for Sarawak to serve as host for Sukma XXI.

“I’m confident that Sarawak is capable of shouldering the responsibility of hosting the biggest sports event in Malaysia.

“I call on all parties involved to join hands and work together to ensure the success of this Sukma,” he said.

Sukma XXI on Aug 17-24 will be the biggest edition to date with 37 sports and 484 events to be contested.

It will be held in nine divisions across Sarawak – Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, and Miri.

Around 13,000 athletes and officials are expected to be involved, with participation of all 13 states as well as the Federal Territories and Brunei.