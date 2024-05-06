SUPP Dudong team reaches out to rural folk on govt support schemes

SIBU (May 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman, Wong Ching Yong, has reached out to the rural folk to enlighten them on the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) loans and Urban Poverty Eradication Programme (PPKB).

Wong, who is also the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman, was accompanied by councillors Collin Tinting and Jason Tay during their visits to several longhouses here yesterday.

Their first stop was at Rumah Naga Umpi at Mile 16, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu where the team had the opportunity to brief the longhouse chief and community on the benefits of applying for the government’s aid scheme.

Wong, in a statement, disclosed that they had identified a family that was eligible to apply for e-Kasih – an aid under the PPKB programme for the low-income households, implemented by the Malaysian Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

The team also provided assistance in the application process, to which Wong said: “Through the support of the Sarawak government, these initiatives aim to empower the community and improve their quality of life.”

The team’s next visits were to Rumah Philip Radin, Sungai Salim and Rumah Grace Itun Upo at Jalim Salim-Stabau here.