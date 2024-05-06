S’wak athletes encamp to enlist for Sukma battle

KUCHING (May 6): The Sukma contingent has been urged to make full use of the home advantage to win glory for the state in the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak from Aug 17-24.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also shared with athletes that his biggest hope is to see Sarawak emerge as the overall champions.

“The last time we were champions was 30 years ago. After 1994, we either finished in second, third or fourth positions.

“I have high hopes that this camp can foster values of team spirit and fighting spirit to achieve success in Sukma XXI, help and respect between athletes from various sports and improve discipline and motivation among the athletes,” he said at the opening of the Sarawak Warrior Camp at Camp Putra Sentosa in Sematan today.

“In addition, I call for the athletes to take advantage of this opportunity to appreciate the meaning that will be conveyed in the camp activities this time, in order to become Sarawak Warriors, “Agi Idup Agi Negelaban” (As long as I live, I fight to the death).

“In order to become the overall champion, I really hope that the athletes have the mindset of a champion, the power of this mind gives effect on the preparation of athletes in the pursuit of medals at Sukma XXI,” he added while stressing the importance of physical health and mental resilience for the athletes to excel in competition.

Also present were permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Fredrick and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.

The 21st Sukma will be held in nine divisions namely Kuching (25 sports), Samarahan (3 sports, Serian (1 sport), Sri Aman (1 sport), Betong (1 sport), Sibu (3 sports), Mukah (3 sports), Bintulu (3 sports) and Miri (6 sports).

A total of 1,173 athletes from Sarawak are included in the long list registration which closed on Mar 13.

The Sarawak Warrior Camp for the athletes is divided into two phases, with the first from May 6-9 and second phase from May 9-12.