Three drown in river hiking, 12 cheat death

LAHAD DATU (May 6): A river hiking excursion at the Maksina Valley in Makuau, Tungku yesterday turned tragic when three people drowned and 12 others cheated death.

Police have confirmed that 15 individuals, comprising four foreign guides and 11 oil palm factory workers conducting the river hiking activity, were involved in the water surge incident.

The three deceased – two trekkers and a river trail guide- were part of the group that went on the river hiking excursion at 9am yesterday.

It was initially reported that 17 people were involved in the incident.

The 11 local trekkers from an oil palm company, including three women, were accompanied by four foreign guides.

They had gone to the scenic and popular valley dubbed the “Lost World of Maksina” by adventure seekers which is located about 100km from Lahad Datu town.

Lahad Datu fire station chief Sumsoa Rashid said the bodies of the 44-year-old man, 58-year-old woman and male guide, were found trapped under a log.

He said 11 hikers and four guides, aged between 25 and 58, were initially stranded during their trek yesterday due to rising waters and a six-man fire and rescue team went to the scene after receiving a report at 8.28pm.

Sumsoa said three of the trekkers managed to escape on their own while nine others were rescued by firefighters.

This left three people still missing by the end of the first day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“On the second day of the SAR operation, the team found and retrieved three bodies under a log at around 1.37am (Monday).

“The bodies were handed over to police for further action and the operation concluded at 1pm,” he said.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the river hiking activity did not receive permission from the Sabah Forestry Department or the Fire Department, and notifications about the activity were not provided to the police.

“The Fire Department rescued nine factory workers after receiving information from the three guides. All 12 victims consisting of three women and nine men,” he told reporters here today.

Dzulbaharin said investigations found that the Sabah Forestry Department had stopped activities in the area as they were uncontrolled and challenging.

“The river hiking activity requires participants to walk in water, swim, wear life jackets, and must be assisted if they are unable to proceed, using ropes. It is not a typical hiking activity where you climb up and down hills using walking sticks…quite challenging,” he said.

He advised the public who wish to engage in water-related extreme activities to check the current weather, exercise caution, and pay attention to notices at the location.

“…the activity was conducted in a forest reserve area in the Silabukan Forest Reserve where entry is strictly prohibited, and additional notices have been issued…involving Sungai Merabung and Sungai Makuau,” he said.

Dzulbaharin said if activities in Maksina Valley are not curbed, similar incidents may recur, adding that the police do not have the authority to control activities in the area as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Sabah Forestry Department.