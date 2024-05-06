Three killed, four others injured in single-vehicle accident in Niah

MIRI (May 6): Three persons were killed while four others were injured in a single-vehicle accident near Rumah Nginbang in Suai, Niah yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement identified the deceased as Jenging Tinsok, 39; Eddy Indau, 26 and Everlyn Shelly Manyie, 26.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 6.55pm and firefighters from the Batu Niah and Lopeng fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved a pickup truck. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people – three men and four women, had crashed into the road shoulder.

“Two victims had been taken out of the vehicle by members of the public and were handed over to the paramedics before the arrival of firefighters,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to remove four victims from the ditch and another one from the bush by using a stretcher before handing them over to the paramedics for treatment.

“The paramedics confirmed that three victims had died and four others were injured due to the accident,” it added.

After ensuring that the road was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.