TYT: Sarawak committed to national target of 45 pct carbon emissions reduction by 2030

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak is committed to supporting the national target of a 45 per cent carbon emissions reduction by 2030 as stipulated under the Paris Agreement 2015, said Governor Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He pointed out the Sarawak government is the pioneer in transitioning towards renewable energy.

“This is evident through green energy development initiatives such as hydropower, solar, biomass, biofuel, hydrogen, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as well as the implementation of the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) initiative.

“The Sarawak government’s efforts in these initiatives have received a positive response from industry players globally. This will further open up and attract many new investments, business and job opportunities in Sarawak,” he said in his maiden speech when opening the first Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting of the year today.

He commended the Sarawak government for focussing on sustainability in every planned development in line with the conceptual and philosophical goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Environment Social and Governance (ESG) towards becoming a sustainable and future-proof region.

“This is clearly outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“Through sustainable development that emphasises environmental, social, and governance balance, I am confident that Sarawak will be able to attract more investment and open business opportunities and high-value jobs for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

The Head of State said Sarawak’s development should also focus on environmental sustainability to ensure continuous conservation of natural resources.

“In a situation of increasingly limited natural resources and the effects of climate change, development plans need to be carried out holistically, while taking into account the balance of present and future needs.

“I am happy that the Sarawak government has implemented various initiatives to preserve and conserve the environment including the gazetting of Totally Protected Areas (TPAs) which include national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and nature reserves as well as the passing of the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Emission) Bill, 2023 in its efforts to ensure the sustainability of the environment,” he said.

He added Sarawak is also pioneering the development of a public transport system powered by green hydrogen energy that emits zero carbon.