Uggah: Special workshop on enhancing devt in Betong Division to be held in Kuching this July

KUCHING (May 6): A special workshop on enhancing and strengthening the development, progress and prosperity in Betong Division for the next 10 years will be organised in Kuching this July, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking at a pre-Gawai Dayak celebration organised by the Saribas Club last night, he said the workshop will invite and get valuable inputs from the many intellectuals and professionals hailing from Betong.

“The Betong Division has produced many professionals and other graduates, including PhD holders, in various fields.

“We need to tap into their respective expertise, knowledge and experience to help us move forward in the current very challenging environment and future.

“We need the skills and knowledge to develop ourselves, our future generation in business, education and in other vocations,” he said.

On another matter, he said the people of Betong Division owed much to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for forming the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) which acts as the game changer for the Division’s next era of progress and prosperity.

“He has allocated the agency a budget of RM1.5 billion. We have decided that each state constituency in the Betong Division gets RM200 million from the amount to finance their own development plans and programmes.

“If each constituency can spend their fund soon, then we can apply for the subsequent funding,” he said.

Uggah also said the people made the right choice when the majority of them voted for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Dr Richard Rapu in the last general election.

“As we have observed, he has been very active in voicing out our problems and expectations in the parliament.

“And of course, he is a great help to other leaders and me in planning for and strategising more development programmes and plans,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, the club president Dr Richard himself was glad to note that the club, formed 30 years ago, has grown from strength to strength.

“We now have members from the second and third generations of Betong folks in the city.

“I hope more volunteers from among them will assist us in our programmes, notably our education outreach programmes,” he said

At the function, Uggah presented study incentives to outstanding students and appreciation awards to members who had made outstanding achievements.