Wan Junaidi offers condolences to Taib’s family in his maiden DUN speech

KUCHING (May 6): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today attributed the state’s economic success to the fundamentals laid down over the course of 30 years by the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud when the latter was its chief minister.

In his maiden speech during the opening of the first meeting of the third term of the 19th Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) at the DUN Complex here today, Wan Junaidi said Sarawak’s success under Taib’s leadership can be seen based on how the state has been able to progress over the years.

He described the late former governor as a great leader who was responsible for the modernisation of Sarawak.

“The late Tun Pehin Sri Taib’s contribution is immeasurable, especially during his 33 years as chief minister and 10 years as Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak. His leadership has succeeded in changing the economic status and standard of living of the people of Sarawak.

“Sarawak is now a progressive region with an economy based on high-tech industries and equipped with various modern infrastructures. Indeed, the passing of the late Tun Pehin Sri Taib is a great loss to Sarawak, and also to Malaysia in general.

“His contribution will always be remembered. I believe his legacy of development will be continued by the leadership of the Sarawak Government,” he said, while offering his condolences to Taib’s family.

Wan Junaidi also expressed his appreciation to the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, saying that under His Majesty’s wise leadership, Malaysia was able to weather the bitter challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the same period, His Majesty has also resolved the political turmoil that formed the basis for the establishment of the Unity Government for the sake of national stability,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also described Al-Sultan Abdullah as a people-oriented leader, who is fair and is concerned about the needs of the people at various levels.

“This is evident through the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ programme where His Majesty and the Queen together with their children toured Sarawak and Sabah from Sept 3 to 13, 2023,” he added.

He also congratulated His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on his appointment as the new King of Malaysia and expressed confidence that the nation will continue to progress, be peaceful and prosperous under His Majesty’s wise, fair and people-oriented leadership.

He also congratulated the former Bukit Mas MP Datuk Mutang Tugal for his appointment as Senate President.

Wan Junaidi also spoke about his role as the eighth Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak and pledged to do his best to serve Sarawak and its people.