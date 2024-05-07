Appointing deputy minister of natural resources as S’wak Forestry Corporation deputy chairman may be counter-intuitive, says Baru

KUCHING (May 7): The appointment of the Deputy Minister in charge of natural resources as the new deputy chairman of the Sarawak Forestry Corporation could be a counter-intuitive move, said Baru Bian (GPS-Ba Kelalan).

He said the change in the composition of the board and replacing the deputy chairman position, which was previously held by the permanent secretary to the ministry responsible for forestry, was an interesting observation noted in the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024 tabled in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

“The amendment appoints the deputy minister in charge of natural resources as deputy chairman. That seems to be a counter-intuitive move and I would be keen to know the reason for the change,” he said.

Nonetheless, Baru noted the forest management functions of Sarawak Forestry Corporation were transferred back to the Sarawak Forest Department in a restructuring exercise in 2020, and opined it was rightly done so.

He also said he agreed with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who had said it was not an ideal arrangement at the time and that forest management must be done, monitored and supervised by the Forest Department.

“These amendments are necessary to update the Ordinance to reflect the changes in their respective functions. It is a rational move to ensure there is no duplication of duties by the Sarawak Forest Department and Sarawak Forestry Corporation,” he said.