Aussie green hydrogen company pays courtesy call on S’wak Premier

KUCHING (May 7): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today received a courtesy call by top officials of H2EG, an Australian company specialising in the production of green hydrogen.

A post on the Sarawak Premier’s official Facebook page ‘Sarawakku’ said the meeting was held at the Premier’s Office at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex on the sidelines on the current DUN sitting.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Liz Othman; and Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Abdullah Zaidel.

“H2EG hydrogen production technology uses completely sustainable and renewable biomass to produce low-cost green hydrogen,” said Sarawakku, quoting the company’s website.