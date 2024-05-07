Bukit Assek rep: Vital to grant S’wak Ports Authority explicit rights to oversee, enforce safety measures in ports

KUCHING (May 7): It is imperative to grant the Sarawak Ports Authority explicit rights to oversee and enforce safety measures within ports, said Joseph Chieng Jin Ek (GPS-Bukit Assek).

In his debate speech at the august House today, he said incorporating safety as a designated function would enhance the Authority’s capacity to safeguard not only maritime operations, but also the well-being of personnel and the environment.

“While Part IV of the Sarawak Ports Authority 2024 Bill delineates the functions and powers bestowed upon the Sarawak Ports Authority, I believe that it appears to underestimate a crucial aspect: safety.

“As described in Part IV, Section 17(2)(b)(ii), which currently mandates ‘the promotion of measures to ensure for the safety of persons and property in the ports’, there is a necessity to strengthen the responsibility of the Authority.

“It should be able to reflect a heavier duty, compelling the Authority ‘to adopt and enforce necessary safety measures to ensure the comprehensive safety of ports, persons and property in the ports’.

“By ensuring the comprehensive governance of ports, it is imperative to grant the Authority the explicit rights to oversee and enforce safety measures within ports,” he added.

Earlier, in congratulating Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development for introducing the Bill, Chieng said it is a timely and much-needed step towards consolidating and amalgamating all port authorities in the state under one central authority.

With this Bill, he asserted that a body corporate to be known as Sarawak Ports Authority can be established to manage, regulate, control and administer all ports in Sarawak as well as to provide for the functions and powers of the Authority.

“This will also include the licencing of operators of ports and port undertakings, and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto,” he added.