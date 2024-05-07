Chinese community leaders, DVS collab to host free anti-rabies vaccination event

SIBU (May 7): The Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sibu is organising a free anti-rabies vaccination for dogs at SJK (C) Thian Hua in Sibu Jaya on May 11.

The programme will start from 9.30am until 2pm.

Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau hoped that members of the public will bring their pet dogs for vaccination.

“We all know that rabies is quite serious in Sarawak. Once a person is bitten by a rabid dog, the chance of succumbing to the effects of rabies is high.

“We hope that the public will collaborate with us when we execute this programme and respond positively by getting their pet dogs vaccinated,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He added that the association also plans to have four more of such programmes at different locations.

Lau said the other four vaccination programmes will be held in Kanowit Civic Centre on June 15; SJK (C) Tong Ah, Selangau on July 13, Zheng An Methodist Church, West Bank on Aug 24, and CCK Local, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng on Sept 14.

“A press release will be issued in the newspaper as the events draw closer to keep the public informed, please bring your pet dogs for vaccination at the arranged venues,” he said.

Additionally, Lau said the association is also a One-Stop Committee (OSC) whereby they focus on two activities namely, anti-drugs and anti-rabies.

“We are in the committee where we tackle two activities which are anti-drugs and anti-rabies. We are able to carry out these activities through the funding of the District Office,” he said.