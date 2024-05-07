Cop claims trial in Sibu to two charges of cheating senior citizen of RM5,000

SIBU (May 7): A 33-year-old police sergeant claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to two charges of cheating a senior citizen of RM5,000.

Philip Luney pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him through an interpreter before Magistrate Romario Jonoi.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code with defrauding a 68-year-old woman by deceiving her into believing that she would get back her money amounting to RM2,300, which she had been cheated of in an online scam, and the accused had dishonestly induced her to deposit a total of RM5,000 into his bank account.

The offences allegedly took place on Oct 9 last year between 9.29am and 9.31am at a bank at Jalan Kampung Nyabor here.

The Section provides for between one and 10 years in and with caning, as well as a fine upon conviction.

Romario fixed pre-trial case management for July 4.

He also allowed the accused to be released on RM10,000 cash bail with two local sureties.

Philip was also ordered to report himself to the investigation officer every first day of the month until the disposal of the case.

Insp Kumareswaran Murugan prosecuted the case while Philip was represented by counsel Yap Hoi Liong.