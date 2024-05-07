DAP rep questions Senari Port’s capacity handing abilities once larger vessels redirected due to Sejingkat Bridge

KUCHING (May 7): Senari Port’s capacity to handle a surge in vessel traffic soon due to the completion of Sejingkat Bridge has been questioned by Violet Yong (DAP-Pending).

According to her, vessels above 35 metres air draught will be unable to pass through to Pending Port after the completion of the bridge linking Kota Samarahan to Sejingkat and be redirected to Senari Port.

“We can expect a sudden surge of traffic going to Senari Port. Is the current capacity of Senari Port sufficient to cater to the high vessel traffic? Is there any immediate backup plan by Kuching Port Authority to address this issue?” Yong asked in the august House today when debating the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill 2024.

Construction on the 1.3km Sejingkat Bridge, which will be part of the Sarawak coastal road network, began in 2021 and is expected to be completed next year.

Yong also called on Bintulu Port’s management to improve the efficiency of its facilities as she claimed the port’s crane or forklift broke down daily, causing many vessels to turn away due to the slow service.

According to her, Kuching Port Authority (KPA) has been collecting channel maintenance fees of RM1 per tonne for general cargo, bulk cargo vessel, and Roro; RM36.25 per 20-foot container; and RM72.50 per 40-foot container for maintenance dredging of the Sarawak River.

However, she said ships must still wait for high tide by referring to the daily tide table before channelling from the pilot station at Tanjung Po to Senari Port or Pending Port with the time taken between one and two hours.

“The shipping community is asking what is the purpose of continuing collecting these channel maintenance fees when KPA cannot ensure them in enjoying the super highway services at Sarawak River,” she asked.