Engineer dies after falling into tank at oil platform in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD (May 7): A ship technician engineer died after falling into a 13.5-metre deep tank at an oil platform near here yesterday.

Kota Belud acting police chief ASP Tajuddin Padis said the 51-year-old victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on a helicopter at around 9.40pm.

Tajuddin said the incident happened when the victim was measuring the oil level in the tank around 2pm.

“The victim however fell into the tank, about 13.5 metres deep, as the lid was not properly covered.

“A colleague saw the incident and immediately informed the ship captain before a rescue operation was conducted,” Tajuddin said today.

He said the victim was still conscious when hoisted out of the tank.

It is understood the engineer suffered a broken hand and other injuries to his body.

He was rushed to KKIA by helicopter from the oil platform but was pronounced dead by paramedics upon arrival, said Tajuddin.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

The engineer’s body has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.