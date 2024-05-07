Forest Dept gives 50 tree saplings to Mukah polytechnic

MUKAH (May 7): A total of 50 saplings of Belian Eusideroxylon Zwageri, Gelam Melalenca Cajuputi and Bucida Molineti species have been handed over to Mukah Polytechnic (PMU) by the Sarawak Forest Department.

The symbolic handover and planting ceremony at the Main Lecture Hall of PMU was officiated by Sibu Regional Forest officer Ahmad Ashrin Mohd Bohari.

Receiving the tree saplings on behalf of PMU was its deputy academic director Iskandar Reduan.

The event was held in conjunction with the PMU Green Sustainability programme: 1 Student 1 Tree organised by PMU in collaboration with Sarawak Forest Department.

PMU in a statement said it was a strategic collaboration to respond to the government’s 100 million tree planting campaign from 2021 to 2025.

“This programme also supports the Sarawak Forestry Department’s De Tour De Restoration Programme to ensure that trees that are of endangered species are saved through programmes like this,” it said, adding it is also a pollution prevention strategy through a ‘nature-based’ control approach.

“This programme also aims to foster environmental awareness among participants to appreciate the ecosystem of Sarawak which is rich in flora and fauna biodiversity in line with the theme ‘1 student 1 tree’ to ensure sustainable growth of new trees,” it said.

The programme was attended by 200 students from semester 1, I-Crew, Student Representative Council and Pembimbing Rakan Siswa which is the executive committee for this programme.

They have acted as student volunteers in carrying out the task of planting saplings that have been donated by the Sarawak Forest Department.

A total of five belian saplings were planted by the officers of Mukah Polytechnic and the Sarawak Forest Department to mark the opening ceremony.