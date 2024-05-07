Lorry driver jailed, fined for bribing cop

KOTA KINABALU (May 7): A lorry driver was jailed for two days and fined RM10,000, in default, three months’ jail by a Sessions Court here on Tuesday for corruptly offering money to a senior police officer last year.

Mohammad Asraffi, 21, had pleaded guilty before judge Jason Juga to committing an offence under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

Mohammad had offered the bribe to an assistant superintendent of police of the Kota Kinabalu Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department as an inducement not to take action against him for allegedly driving without license and to allegedly ask for his undocumented girlfriend be released.

The offence was committed at Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen near a building on April 23, 2023.

Mohammad was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, a fisherman was sentenced to seven years behind bars and ordered to be given one stroke of the cane by a Sessions Court here on Tuesday for committing sexual physical assaults against a minor.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the sentence on Paring Hasim, 42, after he admitted to a charge under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He had committed the offence on the 14-year-old victim at a house in Menggatal on January 15.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest.

Paring was also ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department after completing his jail term for further action.