MoF: MSME Jerayawara initiative programme to be held at 4 locations in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (May 7): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will organise the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Jerayawara Financing Initiative programme from May 11-27 at four locations in Sarawak.

The MoF said in a statement today that the programme is part of the government’s efforts to help entrepreneurs gain access to business financing, in line with initiatives under the Madani Economy framework.

The Sarawak MSME Jerayawara Initiative programme will be held from 8.30am to 4.30pm at the Islamic Information Center (IIC), Kuching on May 11, followed by the Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS), Sibu (May 21); Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu (May 23) and the Sarawak State Library, Miri (May 27).

Government agencies and financial institutions participating in the jerayawara programme include Bank Negara Malaysia, Securities Commission Malaysia, Bank Pertanian Malaysia Bhd (Agrobank), Bank Simpanan Nasional and Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd.

Also involved in the programme are Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd, Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Bhd, Syarikat Jaminan Pembayan Perniagaan Bhd and Malaysian Green Technology And Climate Change Corporation.

Participation is free and open to interested individuals and companies. – Bernama