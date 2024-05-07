Northern Region Lions clubs receive recognition at fellowship event in KK

MIRI (May 7): The Lions Club International 308-A2 Region 4 Zone 9 and 10 bagged seven gold and two appreciation awards at the 62nd MD 308 Lions Convention Fellowship and Awards Presentation, held at the Megellan Hotel, Sutera Harbour in Kota Kinabalu last weekend.

The gold awards honourees were those under Region 4, namely Lions Club of Miri Host, Lions Club of Miri Mandarin, Lions Club of Batu Niah, Lions Club of Lambir Miri, Lions Club of Lutong, Lions Club of Miri Central, and Lions Club of Miri Centennial.

The recipients of the appreciation awards were New Century Club of Miri Resort City, and Lions Club of Marudi Mandarin.

“The awards serve as recognition to members of Lions Clubs who have dedicated their energy, time and effort towards worthy causes,” said Lions Club International in a statement.

The awards were presented by the International of District 308-A2 District Governor Kapitan Ronny Hiew.