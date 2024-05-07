OM Sarawak kicks off annual OSHE Month, running throughout May

BINTULU (May 7): OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd has launched its annual ‘Occupational Safety, Health and Environment (OSHE) Month’, now running until this May 23.

The programme is being held in connection with the World Occupational Safety and Health Day, and at the same time, it signifies OM Sarawak reaffirming its commitment to fostering a workplace culture deeply rooted in health, safety and environmental (HSE) awareness.

In his speech for the launch, OM Sarawak deputy general manager (HSE and sustainability) Willie Tan underscored the company’s monumental achievements.

“With unwavering support and commitment from management and all departments, OM Sarawak has secured prestigious accolades including ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System Certification, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certification, ISO 14064 Greenhouse Gas Verification.

“Furthermore, OM Sarawak is actively pursuing ISO 5001 Energy Management System and ISO 9001 Quality Management System certifications.”

Tan added that throughout OSHE Month 2024, OM Sarawak would be collaborating with local authorities and agencies in conducting series of informative talks and programmes aimed at enhancing awareness of and advocating for best practices in HSE sustainability among the employees.

Programme highlights would include an exhibition, health screening programme, a health talk by Bintulu Health Office, as well as road safety awareness talks by Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the police.

Other activities would be beach-cleaning at Pantai Kuala Nyalau with Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and the local community, emergency drill and fire prevention talks by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Samalaju, a blood donation drive at OM Sarawak, and an anti-drug awareness campaign by National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).