Only animals, pets not allowed in food premises, not fish, Dr Sim assures

DEPUTY Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian has assured seafood restaurants displaying fishes that they will not be penalised upon the passing of the Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

In response to points raised by Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Padungan) when debating the Bill, Dr Sim said Chong can refer to the interpretation of ‘food premises’ which defines food premises as any premises used or intended to be used for the preparation, processing, storage, packaging of food for sale, and where food is served or offered for sale to the public.

“Thus, this does not fit the context of the word ‘reared’ used under clause 23(3),” he said in his winding-up of the Bill.

The Bill, which amongst others prohibits animals or pets from entering any food premises, was unanimously passed yesterday.

In reference to the interpretation in the Ordinance, he told Chong that the definition of ‘animals’ is not exhaustive.

“The reference to ‘quadrupeds’ in the definition does refer to any animal which has four feet. Further, the definition of domesticated also entails that any species that have been selectively bred and adapted to live alongside humans. Hence, the definition of animal does cater to cats and dogs,” he said.

Chong in his debate claimed the definition of the word ‘animal’ did not include dogs and cats.