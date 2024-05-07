PDP Pelawan Youth division hosts central region prawn fishing competition

SIBU (May 7): The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Pelawan Youth division held a prawn fishing competition here yesterday.

Event organising chairman Willie Ling said the event was participated by the youth divisions of PDP branches in the central region.

The PDP Pelawan Youth chief said the competition’s judging was according to the total weight of the prawns caught, with PDP Nangka emerging victorious.

“This is a fellowship event to bond and foster closer interaction amongst the youth divisions of various PDP branches in the central region.

“The unity of the PDP is akin to prawn fishing – we all work together to fish for the prawns and in the end, we cook and eat them together.

“It’s like us working together to serve the people and witness their satisfaction is our shared success. In this process, we don’t focus on who does more or less because our goals are common, and our success is shared,” he said.

PDP Pelawan chairman Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong together with Ling jointly officiated the event.

“I’d like to express my appreciation to Datuk Lau and PDP Pelawan Women chief Anna Lau for sponsoring the event,” said Ling.