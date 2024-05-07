PM Anwar: Efficient civil service key to improving economic landscape

PUTRAJAYA (May 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed confidence that the nation’s economic landscape will significantly improve if civil servants are efficient and swift in carrying out their duties.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that if civil servants adhere to these principles in their daily tasks, Malaysia will attract global attention in terms of investments.

“So, focus on this aspect, and you’ll see that our economic landscape will change, and I wholeheartedly believe in it. Leave the rest (politics) to me and my colleagues,” he said in his speech at the Finance Ministry monthly assembly here today.

Anwar further said that foreign nations’ confidence in Malaysia is evident through their participation in the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024 exhibitions. The event successfully drew over 1,000 participants from more than 60 countries.

“This is rarely seen in exhibitions organised by developing countries like Malaysia,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar officially opened the DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 exhibitions held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, until May 9.

In total, the DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 exhibitions saw participation from 1,324 companies representing 60 countries, with 34 countries having their own pavilions, including Turkiye, China, the United Arab Emirates, Italy and the United States.

Regarding civil servants who are not serious and committed in carrying out their daily tasks, Anwar said that strict actions would be taken against them.

“That’s why I am sometimes stern with a small group of civil servants who deviate from this spirit. I always urge for fairness from society and the media… do not let the behaviour and misconduct of this minority reflect the discipline and spirit of civil servants as a whole,” he said.

In addition to the encouraging response to the DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 exhibitions, Anwar mentioned that Malaysia also received investments from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and ACWA Power (ACWA).

Microsoft recently announced a US$2.2 billion investment over the next four years, while AWS is set to invest RM25.5 billion in Malaysia, and ACWA Power will invest US$10 billion over the next decade.

Anwar stressed that foreign investments’ performance, which would boost the country’s revenue, is taken into account when deciding on civil servants’ salary increases.

“Some argue it’s not a rational economic policy — how can you spend more for your civil servants and then you want to reduce debt? I think it’s about how we manage our economy and the expertise here,” he said.

On May 1, in conjunction with the national-level 2024 Labour Day celebration, Anwar announced a salary hike of more than 13 per cent for civil servants effective this December, involving an allocation of over RM10 billion. – Bernama