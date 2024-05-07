Putatan church 70% completed despite funding constraint

PUTATAN (May 7): The Saint Catherine Laboure church project in Putatan is nearly 70 percent completed despite facing funding constraint.

“We are still facing shortage of funding to complete the proper church,” said Datuk Stephen Sondoh who is the church steering committee chairman.

“With the blessing of our Archbishop Datuk John Wong, we appeal again to all the kind-hearted and generous individuals to continue their support in finishing this church,” he urged when met in Putatan.

Stephen added that a total of RM8.67 million was raised as of 31 December 2023.

Thanking all those who contributed, he said this amount took them almost 16 years (2008-2024) to raise.

“Our spending expenditure is RM7.32 million. The main source for the past few years is the RM200,000 State Government annual grant and generous donation from individual donors who appreciate our situation.

“This is the only funding that allowed us to continue building this church,” he said.

“People doubted, assumed, wondered and have misconception about the slow progress of the building construction. There are certain individuals who spread malicious rumours. Others threatened to complain to SPRM (Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission) and the police. Because of this, there were also cases where we returned their donation after they requested it back.

“After consulting with SPRM and the relevant authorities, we have been advised that these allegations were unfounded and false. This committee has faith in building this church. We surrender to the Almighty God,” Stephen said.

Last week, the yearly statement of income and expenditure from 2008 to 2023 was presented to the Finance Committee of the Archdiocese.

Stephen also shared the history of the St Catherine Laboure project.

“This church project is steered by a group of volunteer team and I am the chairman of the Steering Committee with the late Rev Fr Fundes Motiung as our Spritual Adviser during the Arcbishop John Lee’s team,” he said.

“Together with us in the volunteer team is Dr Tan Jun Kwang who is an architect by profession who led the Technical Committee team with Bernard Lo as quantity surveyor, Edward Sulis as civil and structure engineer and George Kimsin Jr and Alexander Richard as mechanical and electrical engineer, Wilson Sondoh as a volunteer contractor and Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh as our adviser,” he shared.

He added that their enthusiasm and passion brought them to work together and to build this magnificent church.

“We know that it is not an easy task as it involves a huge funding. We started the church project from zero and we build as and when we have funding,” said Stephen.

A generous and kind-hearted lady, Catherine Moinin, offered two acres of her ancestor prime land for the church.

Additional one acre of land was bought by a group of generous samaritans, he said.

The value of this land as quoted in 2018 by JS Valuer Property Consultant Sdn Bhd is RM2.0 million, while the estimated cost of the church is RM10.47 million (June 2012) as quoted by Quantity Surveyor, Perunding KK Bina Sdn Bhd.

He said the church project kickstarted on January 12, 2012, with initial funding of only RM1.8 million which took four years to raise.

Stephen also said only a few contractors responded to the tender process.

“But when they found out that the funding was insufficient, they laughed and we were widely mocked as having a crazy idea,” he said.

However one of the contractors, who understood their financial constraint, was willing to take up the church project with claims of payment only for building materials and labour.

“With that the committee term this contractor as ‘volunteer contractor’. However we terminated his contract on mutual understanding due to shortage of funding,” he said.

He said their biggest challenge in implementing the church project is limited funding.

“We used to get support from the third collection from a few parish churches but this ceased in 2015.”

“Other churches were unable to help much as they have their own planning and programme,” he said.

“However, despite the financial constraints and many hurdles with false accusations that we went through, it did not stop us from pursuing and fulfilling our duty as created being to repay God’s love,” he said.