Rentap: 15,000 athletes, officials expected in Sarawak for Sukma XXI

KUCHING (May 7): A total of 15,000 athletes and officials are expected in Sarawak for the 21st edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI), which will be held on Aug 17 to 24, said Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

The Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister said there will be 37 sports categories and 488 events contested in the national competition.

“We are facing huge challenges in preparing the venues for the 488 sports events, the high technical requirements, as well as availability of accommodation for the arrival of 15,000 athletes and officials,” he told the august House today.

As such, Rentap said the ministry has decided for Sukma competitions to be held in nine divisions, with various sports contested in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, and Miri.

He explained the divisions were selected after considering the availability of sports facilities and logistics such as transportation, road network, accommodation, and support services to provide an opportunity for the local community to watch the competitions.

Rentap said Sarawak aimed to be the runaway champion in the upcoming Sukma and hosting the national competition would further act as a catalyst to drive the growth of the local economy and tourism sector, as well as attract the interest of youths in sports.

While responding to additional questions from Royston Valentine (GPS-Tellian), Rentap said there is no plan to construct a new indoor stadium, a synthetic football field, or a hockey field in Mukah Division, adding the existing Mukah Stadium is undergoing upgrading works for Sukma XXI.