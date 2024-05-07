RM2.5 bln allocated to improve, expedite internet telecommunication across Sarawak

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak has allocated RM2.25 billion to carry out various intervention programmes to improve and expedite the provision of internet telecommunication throughout the state, said Datuk Liwan Lagang.

The Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister said the allocation was an increase from RM1.89 billion previously.

For Dudong constituency, he said five Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (SMART) towers have been planned, with two of the new towers operational and construction of the remaining three to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

“The federal government has allocated funds for 16 telecommunication towers under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC),” he said when responding to a question from Dato Sri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Dudong) during the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting today.

From the 16 telecommunication towers planned, Liwan said construction on 13 has been completed while the other three are at various stages of construction with completion expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

He pointed out MCMC has conducted various network audits throughout Sarawak to ensure the services comply with the Mandatory Standard set by the government.

A total of 15 new 4G telecommunication towers have been built in Dudong, namely at SMK Sibu Jaya, Rimbunan Hijau headquarters, Sibu Jaya Public Park, Sibu Jaya Flat, Lorong Sibu Jaya, Jalan Salem, SK Ulu Sungai Naman, SK Ulu Sungai Sengan, Rumah Ledom Stabau, SK Sungai Menyan, Rumah Nanga, SK Assan Nunggang, Jalan Salim Stabau 3, Sungai Ulu Menyan, and Simpang Kanowit.