Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment will Attract more investments – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (May 7): The State Government fully supports the amendment to the Sabah Labour Ordinance (SLO) to ensure the people and industrial communities in Sabah can enjoy better and equal economic benefits and opportunities like other states in Malaysia.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the SLO has been enforced since 1950 and after 40 years, the first amendment to the ordinance was made in 2005.

He said the 19 years period was a long one and any law needs to be reviewed for improvement, especially laws involving workers’ welfare and employers’ business needs.

He added that the latest and up-to-date laws will attract more outside companies to invest more confidently and comfortably in Sabah.

“This amendment is also timely because the State Government urgently needs relevant labour legislation suited for the current labour situation,” he said at the 2024 Sabah Level Tripartite Workers’ Day celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Tuesday.

He added that the Bill had been approved at the State Cabinet and State Legislative Assembly, and now it was up to the decision at Parliament level.

Hajiji said that the industry needs laws not only protect workers’ welfare and facilitate employers’ business operations, but also adapt to the needs of the latest industrial revolution involving automation technologies such as Internet of Things, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing.

He said that this digital transformation has created new types of jobs such as gig workers, which require legislation that allows the industry to move in line with these changes.

According to him, the proposed amendments this time will provide comprehensive, fair and equitable benefits to all workers and employers, and it is equivalent to the legislation in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said that among the important aspects of the amendments to the SLO this time are, firstly; coverage is extended to all workers regardless of salary level or job type; secondly, the maternity leave period has been increased from 60 days to 98 days; thirdly, fathers are also given paternity leave for seven days, eligible to all legitimate wives but limited to the first five children only; and the work week is reduced from 48 hours per week to 45 hours per week.

“This amendment involves 12 main amendments to 62 articles involving 75 percent of the entire SLO. Therefore, the state leadership team and I place high hopes on the Human Resource Ministry for the proposed Amendment Bill to the SLO to be tabled in the upcoming parliamentary session, so that it can be implemented immediately for the benefit of workers and employers in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji believes that the amendment to the SLO will enhance Sabah’s image internationally, especially regarding issues of human rights and labour rights, the issue of eliminating discrimination, and also the issue of eradicating forced labour and child labour.

He added that the amendment will also facilitate Malaysia, especially Sabah, to explore and penetrate larger markets through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) involving 11 member countries, the results of which will attract more investors, thereby creating broader job opportunities for the people of Sabah.

To ensure the welfare of workers and employers is always prioritised, he said the State Government fully supports the establishment of the Sabah State Labour Advisory Council.

According to him, the Sabah State Labour Advisory Council consists of 16 representatives from trade unions and 16 representatives from the largest employers’ associations representing all workers and employers in the state. Meanwhile, the government sector consists of 16 state and federal government departments and agencies, which play a role and are responsible for state labour issues.

“The State Government has high hopes that through this council, every policy and legislation decisions made by the government will fully take into account the actual situation in Sabah.

“This council will also serve as a platform for channelling views, advice and suggestions related to labour matters to the government. This is also to ensure that policies and legislation more suitable for Sabah’s industries can be translated more accurately and effectively,” he said.

Hajiji also wants every Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) plan, including skills training for workers and job seekers, implemented in Sabah, thereby benefiting the people of this state.

“I hope that all human capital development initiatives and programmes implemented by KESUMA also prioritise and focus on workers, employers, and the people of Sabah.”

“This is to ensure that Sabah is also on par with the achievements of other states. In addition, all of these programmes are also in line with the aspirations and initiatives of the Sabah government through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) initiative,” he said.