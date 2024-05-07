Sarawak Ports Authority among Bills slated for first reading in today’s DUN sitting

KUCHING (May 6): The Sarawak Ports Authority Bill 2024, Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2024 and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024 are among the bills set for the first reading at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

The Sarawak Ports Authority Bill will also undergo the second and third reading, which will be tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Development.

The Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill will also be read for the second and third times, and tabling it is Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Planning, will table the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill which will also be read for the second and third time.

Other bills that will be tabled today include the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill, 2024 and Supplementary Supply (2024) Bill, 2024.

Today’s DUN sitting will also provide for the question-and-answer session.