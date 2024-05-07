Satok rep: Devt of Tg Embang deep-sea port can solve congestion at Kuching Port

KUCHING (May 7): The Sarawak government’s plan to develop a deep-sea port in Tanjung Embang will alleviate congestion issues at Kuching Port, says Dato Ibrahim Baki.

According to the Satok assemblyman, this will funnel the traffic towards the new port which will be built at sea.

“The development of Tanjung Embang is a major initiative to generate sustainable economic activities in southern Sarawak.

“The deep-sea port at Tanjung Embang is timely as southern Sarawak only has riverine ports which are not suitable for larger vessels as well as being congested,” he said when debating the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill, 2024 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

He pointed out that Tanjung Embang will not only be for containerised and dry bulk cargo but also have the capacity to handle petroleum cargo.

“This will greatly enhance the development of the oil and gas trade as well as promote the growth of oil and gas activities in southern Sarawak. This is especially so with the potential hydrocarbon availability.

“There is a positive indication of the presence of gas near southern Sarawak, paving the way for a potential setting up of LNG plant like in Bintulu and the availability of gas supply to support the Kuching Gas Masterplan,” he said.

He said the Tanjung Embang development will also encompass the establishment of a large industrial park that will house businesses which in turn will bring tremendous trade and work opportunities to the people.

Ibrahim encouraged that this development encompasses sustainable green initiatives incorporating the necessary framework of environmental concerns and sustainable goals.

“Countries like China have championed the concept of smart ports that are environmentally aligned and utilise green technologies for their power-intensive port equipment and operations.

“This project is a huge undertaking and involves a massive capital expenditure as a long-term masterplan to uplift the economic landscape of Sarawak.

“In order to mitigate risks, the various components can be carried out in different packages so that we can tap on experts and specialists to undertake the development similar to other ports’ success stories particularly driven by the private sector who are reputable in the industry,” he said.

He also said that Tanjung Embang port when on stream, will not only be a boon to the southern region, particularly Kuching and Kota Samarahan areas, but it will also open up new opportunities given the strategic location of Sarawak and Indonesia whereby trade and economic connectivity between the two regions can be enhanced.

He said similarly, the planned deepwater seaport off Kuala Baram will serve as a game-changer for the northern part of Sarawak.

“This will complement the current Miri Port which is a shallow general cargo port.

“I welcome the move by the Sarawak government to deepen the shallow access channel at Kuala Baram Delta which will open up more capacity for ships and boats. The shallow passageway has restricted the entry of vessels and with the challenges resolved, it is poised to play a major catalytic role of economic growth for Miri,” he said.