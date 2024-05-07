Sharifah Hasidah: Lack of legal framework implies no guarantee Padu is fully protected

KUCHING (May 7): The lack of legal framework on the Central Database Hub (Padu) implies that there is no guarantee that the system is fully protected, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) asserted that the consolidation of data of all Malaysians in one central database would have to be equipped with the highest level of security.

She added that this is because of the security and integrity concerns of the implementation of Padu in the state.

“This is something that we cannot take lightly. For the information of this august House, cases or incidents related to cybercrimes on data breaches have increased and these crimes especially on the misuse of data increase annually.

“And in 2023, we have reached a record high (cases of data breaches),” she said in response to a supplementary question by Razali Gapor (GPS-Beting Maro) during a question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

In reply to Razali as well as John Ilus (GPS-Bukit Semuja), Sharifah Hasidah said the state government will be discussing with its federal counterpart in terms of the implementation of targeted aid to Sarawakians eligible to receive them to ensure their data is protected.

She said the state government through its related agencies as well as federal agencies in Sarawak will identify the best mechanism to implement this so that those who are eligible for government aid will not be left out.

“We are also ready to implement the federal government’s targeted subsidies by using the existing data in the related agencies in Sarawak – this is actually similar to what we have implemented for the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS).

“As such, the state government will discuss with the federal government in protecting the safety of the data as the former stated its stance to postpone the implementation of Padu in Sarawak.

“This is done to give ample room for the state government to hold discussions and get explanations from the federal government on the issue of data safety and cybercrime threats. The implementation method for Padu will also be discussed,” she added.