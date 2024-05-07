Single port authority would ensure coordinated development and investment, says Soon Koh

KUCHING (May 7): A single port authority in Sarawak will provide more coordinated efforts in total development and investment as well as a more cohesive overall plan, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (GPS-Bawang Assan).

He said this differed from the usual more ad hoc and piecemeal planning and development for separate individual ports.

“A centralised port will enhance greater and more efficient utilisation of resources, from infrastructure, superstructure, to facilities, systems, people, and manpower while at the same time, the central authority can improve enforcement and safety, synchronise safety standards and adherence to international safety regulations bringing about compliance of international maritime standards.

“A centralised administration and management will also bring about more efficient, standardised operations and services,” he said when debating the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill, 2024 today.

Wong said a centralised Sarawak Ports Authority would reduce overall operational costs in labour and supplies, bringing about enhanced economic benefits.

“It will also bring about improved clientele management to maintain more efficient and quality client relations and will establish better and more direct community relations with the business community,” he said.

Wong said economic activities in Sarawak’s hinterlands and businesses in each part of the state have been served by various ports, namely the Miri Port Authority, Rajang Port Authority, and Tanjung Manis Port Authority.

“These ports therefore have been serving their respective markets and in a way, their respective niches. But in reality, there have also been competition and lobbying for cargo bases between them.

“In consolidating all these ports under one single authority, there is no need to look deeper into the creation of an ‘internal’ symbiotic relationship between these ports to achieve greater productivity and more efficiency.

“As the port industry is one built on heavy and huge capital investments, the return on investment (ROI) on these investments are vastly improved leading to better utilisation of assets and the elimination of redundant and competitive activities,” he said.

Wong said there could also be possible disadvantages, which Sarawak should try to avoid such as the creation of a monopolistic situation because of a centralised authority where there is little or no competition resulting in complacency.

“Bureaucracy and red tape might slow down decision-making, especially on operational matters or matters on the ground level and the risks of overlooking the importance of local demands such as addressing the needs of the niche markets and the niche cargo bases.

“Over centralisation sometimes can lead to paying less attention to specific and necessary needs in localised situations, while there are some forms of financial risks such as putting all in one basket; and that the resource allocations might be skewed and deemed non-fitting or even unfair,” he said.

In this context, Wong said the government should establish a clear set of guidelines and criteria on what kind of enterprises and services are suitable and feasible for privatisation.

“This will ensure that social equity and social justice prevail in the midst of economic progress. Moreover, in selecting the privatising body, the emphasis must be on economic merits so that privatisation will bring about greater economic efficiency and social effectiveness.

“The government will then remain the government of the people and for the people,” he said.

He also said the Sarawak Port Authority, when established, should investigate the development of the total logistics network where it connects sea and land transport.

“In the context of Sarawak, which has wide extensive land areas, there is much to achieve in connecting river transportation with rails and roads.

“We should also look beyond the opportunity of tapping into our close proximity with the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara in Kalimantan,” he added.