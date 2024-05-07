State govt recognises role of media – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (May 7): The state government appreciates the role and cooperation of the media, especially in reporting all efforts of the state government, including the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

He urged media practitioners in the state to continue providing support and assistance in reporting on government programmes so that they can be known by the grassroots people.

“Therefore, as a sign of continuous support and appreciation for the media’s contribution in Sabah, I made the decision in 2022 to increase the amount of the state government’s contribution to organise the Kinabalu Press Award from RM60,000 previously to RM100,000.

“The same amount is also provided to organise the Kinabalu Press Award this year. This increase in contribution is also the state government’s recognition of the media as one of the important partners in helping to disseminate the policies and development implemented by the state government,” he said during the 2024 Chief Minister with the media Aidilfitri celebration at the Sutera Habour Resort on Monday.

He also said the media plays an important role in efforts to develop the people and the state.

“Through media reports, it sometimes becomes one of the sources of information for the government to understand what is happening at the grassroots level, besides the grievances of the people.

“I also urge the media to practice responsibility, professionalism and ethics in delivering reports so that the public does not become confused or worried.

“Therefore, I urge mainstream media to provide accurate and factual news to counter various fake news reported on social media,” he said.

Regarding the Raya celebration with the media, the Chief Minister said the event was a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for the important role of media practitioners, whether in print, electronic, or online portals, in covering the programmes and activities organised by the state government.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented a contribution of RM100,000 for the organization of the Kinabalu Press Award 2024 to Sabah Journalists Association president Datuk Muguntan Vanar.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong; Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Ruslan Muharram; Chief Minister’s Department Media and Communication director Datuk Lucy Irene Yong; Muguntan; Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA) president Jimmy Goh; Malaysian Broadcasting Department Sabah director Salmah Hashim and Information Department Sabah director Jainisah Mohd Noor.

Over 250 media practitioners including bureau chiefs and editors attended the event.