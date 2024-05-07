Tanjong Batu rep proposes free trade zone in Bintulu

MIRI (May 7): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang has proposed for a Free Trade Zone to be set up at Bintulu Port as a step forward in meeting the objectives of the proposed Sarawak Ports Authority (SPA) to catapult Sarawak into a major maritime hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at the State Legislative Assembly today, he said this was in support of the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill which was tabled by Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to enhance Sarawak’s port management and global trade connectivity.

“With the vision of fostering economic growth and enhancing our global trade relations, I humbly propose to this august House the consideration of establishing a Free Trade Zone at Bintulu Port, a game-changer for Sarawak’s economy.

“By offering streamlined customs regulations and attractive tax incentives, this zone will become a magnet for global businesses, reducing operational costs and enhancing our competitive edge in international trade.

“The strategic location of Bintulu, combined with its robust infrastructure, makes it the ideal site for such a pioneering economic initiative. This Free Trade Zone promises not only to attract a wide array of industries but also to stimulate local economic growth and create numerous high-quality jobs,” he said.

This proposed zone, he argued, will drive demand for local services and boost various sectors of the state economy, from logistics to manufacturing, and influx of businesses will necessitate advanced technological adoption and infrastructural upgrades, ensuring that Bintulu and Sarawak become a key player in the Asia-Pacific trade network.

Calling for this Bill to be passed, he said it is the blueprint for the future of the maritime industry that calls for bold moves in improved efficiency across the board as Sarawak stands on the brink of a new era in maritime commerce.

With the establishment of SPA as a unified and efficient authority, Pang said such centralisation will not only catapult our state into a major maritime hub in the Asia-Pacific region but will also attract significant private investment to the state, particularly international shipping lines and establish itself as a reliable gateway to Southeast Asia.

Under this Bill, SPA will standardise port dues, vessel dues, and other charges across all Sarawak ports that will promote competitiveness which is essential for Sarawak’s development.