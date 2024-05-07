Tiang: Special task force to look into proposed mechanism on Sarawak’s initial financing of health infrastructure projects

KUCHING (May 7): A special task force will be formed to look into the term of reference for the proposed mechanism on how the federal government will reimburse Sarawak on initial financing from the state to upgrade and develop healthcare infrastructure and facilities, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said this task force, which will be jointly headed by the chief secretary to the government and Sarawak state secretary, will come up with details on its implementation.

“As announced by the Prime Minister during his recent visit to Sarawak in early April this year, Sarawak will be pioneering the provision of initial financing for the upgrading and development of healthcare infrastructure and facilities to expedite their implementation.

“Under this initiative, the federal government will reimburse the Sarawak government for the entire costs at a later stage under the concept of deferred payment or other business model as may be agreed by both parties,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He was responding to a question from Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (GPS-Bawang Assan) on whether there were any plans to rehabilitate and upgrade physically poor and ill-equipped rural clinics in Sarawak.

Tiang said by adopting this proposed mechanism, the Sarawak government will be able to proceed with the planned programme on addressing the dilapidated clinics and health facilities efficiently and at a lower cost.

“We will not wait for the fund to be made available by the federal government to do this. The proposed mechanism will also be able to push forward the long awaited critical healthcare projects that have been delayed due to various factors, especially the funding aspect.

“This initiative will enable the Sarawak government to assist the Federal Government and Ministry of Health in upgrading healthcare services for the rakyat by providing better equipment in our healthcare facilities faster,” he said.

In view of this, he said all issues raised by the elected representatives in the august House pertaining to the status of implementation and timeline of the upgrading of dilapidated clinics and hospitals in Sarawak, which have funding issues, will hinge on the success of the term of reference and details of the new funding mechanism for upgrading the state’s healthcare infrastructures and facilities.

Tiang informed Wong that the Ministry of Health has been consistently implementing programmes to upgrade healthcare facilities, including rural clinics, nationwide.

“The total dilapidated clinics and health facilities based on the new assessment and scoring system implemented by the Health Department in December last year are 206 clinics which include 51 dilapidated clinics in urban areas.”

He also said that the ministry had approved 39 projects valued at RM8.497 million for Sarawak to upgrade dilapidated clinics and healthcare facilities in 2023, of which all were completed in the same year.

“For 2024, a total of RM19 million has been allocated for the implementation of 39 dilapidated clinic projects including six urban dilapidated clinics throughout Sarawak.

“Under this fund, one clinic will be rebuilt with the balance of 38 projects involving the upgrading and improvement of infrastructures, acquiring equipment and enhancing medical services in underserved areas,” he said.