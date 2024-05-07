Upcoming Tai San Ten EGM to seek approval for shoplot purchase

KAPIT (May 7): Kapit Tai San Ten Association will be seeking the approval of members during its upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) regarding the plan to acquire a new shoplot.

Chairman Jason Yeo told The Borneo Post the planned purchase of the shoplot is meant as an investment to generate income for the association.

“In our annual general meeting on April 14, 2024, one of the matters brought up was on investing in another shoplot to generate income to support the association’s activities.

“We have since identified one shoplot in town, and will be seeking members to approve its purchase. The upcoming EGM will also see the appointment of a property investment trustee board to deal with the matter,” he said when contacted.

The EGM will take place on May 12 at the association’s premises in Bletih New Township, starting at 7.30pm.

“I call on all members to attend the upcoming meeting to decide whether to approve the acquisition of the shoplot,” Yeo added.

Kapit Tai San Ten Association is the oldest Chinese association here with some 700 registered members.

At present, the association owns a shoplot in Jalan Chua Leong Kee, with the rent collected used to finance its activities, welfare programmes and study incentives for high-achieving students, among others.