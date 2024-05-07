Vandalised recreational park in Miri draws concern

MIRI (May 7): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting expressed disappointment over a vandalism incident at the Taman Delight Playground near Miri Airport here recently.

“The first vandalism incident occurred in the middle of February earlier this year, which was an alleged arson attempt, but local residents here saw the fire and quickly extinguished it.

“The recreation park located at Lorong 1B had since not been able to be used properly by the residents here,” said Ting in a statement after he inspected the park on Sunday.

Consequently, Ting urged the public not to commit acts of vandalism on public facilities and infrastructure as it would cost immense amounts of tax payers’ money to repair or replace vandalised equipment.

Since 2016, the Piasau assemblyman has been working on improving the livelihood of local residents including installing numerous recreational parks in Miri, particularly under his Piasau constituency.

These parks were built under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funds with the intention of encouraging locals to live a healthy lifestyle through exercise.

To date, Ting has developed 12 recreational parks in the Piasau constituency.