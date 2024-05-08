Allow West M’sian, Sabahan husbands to stay on in state after S’wakian wife passed away, rep suggests

KUCHING (May 8): There should be a policy allowing West Malaysian or Sabahan husbands to continue staying in Sarawak after their Sarawakian spouses have passed on, especially when there are children involved, said Violet Yong (DAP-Pending).

She said she brought up this issue at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly because a West Malaysian father with a young daughter born in Sarawak had pleaded for help as he was not allowed to stay on after his Sarawakian wife passed away.

“The moment his wife passed away, he was immediately told to leave as he is no longer qualified under the spouse’s visa to have a long term stay in Sarawak. An Immigration officer even went to the extent of advising him to either get a new Sarawakian wife or get a working permit or to wait until his daughter turns 18 to sponsor him if he wants to stay on.

“He deemed this treatment as unfair to his daughter who is a Sarawakian but could not enjoy her rights as a Sarawakian. She is still young and has no choice but to follow her father back to West Malaysia, a place unfamiliar for her,” said Yong when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address today.

As such, she hoped the Sarawak Premier’s office and Immigration Department could come up with a policy to allow West Malaysian or Sabahan fathers whose spouses have passed on to continue staying here for the sake of their young children with ‘K’ status.

On a related matter, she said it is disheartening to note that the problem of stateless children has not ended even after they were granted citizenship because they were denied the ‘K’ indicator in their Mykad, thereby depriving them of a Sarawakian status.

She said this is a longstanding issue which the state government had failed to solve.

“Till today, the Sarawak state government has not come up with a clear SOP and policy regarding the ‘K’ indicator in the Mykad for the stateless children who were granted citizenship.

“When these children are denied ‘K’ indicators, they are not recognised as Sarawakians. They have to apply for permits if they were to live in Sarawak. Either, they apply for long term visa or work permit or fly out every three months to get a chop on their passports. What is more frustrating is these children are not entitled for any state welfare aid, schemes or Yayasan Sarawak scholarship,” she said.