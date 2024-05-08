APM planning to develop training centres in Sabah, Sarawak

SIBU (May 8): The Civil Defence Force (APM) plans to develop a new training centre in Sabah and Sarawak, said its Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Abdul Wahab Rahim.

He said for Sarawak, a training centre has been planned to be located in Kuching.

“So far, we don’t have any site issue because Sabah and Sarawak have vast land. We are currently working to get funds, and hopefully it can be presented in the 2024 Budget in October,” he told reporters when met after the central zone-level ceremony to present appointment certificates, here yesterday.

Abdul Wahab said APM has begun discussions with the Public Works Department (JKR) to determine the technical aspects of the construction.

In addition, a briefing on the construction plan was delivered to all stakeholders, including the state and federal governments, to ensure full coordination and support in implementation of the initiative, he said.

“With more than 500 active members in the central zone of Sarawak, the need for a modern and complete training centre is important to provide quality training to them.

“The development of the training centre is one of the steps to expand the presence of APM to all 45 of its districts in Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, nine APM members received their certificates during the ceremony as recognition for their excellence and dedicated service.