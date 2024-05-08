Army foils attempt in Bau to smuggle out 12,300kg Holland onions

KUCHING (May 8): The Malaysian Army has foiled an attempt by two men in Bau to smuggle 12,300kg of Holland onions out of the country.

The First Infantry Division said soldiers patrolling Empaling oil palm plantation in Kampung Stass intercepted two fully loaded lorries heading towards Indonesia using an illegal route at 9.30pm yesterday.

“Investigations found that the two trucks, which were a 7.5-tonne lorry and a five-tonne lorry, were driven by two local men aged 32 and 53 years old.

“The 7.5 tonne lorry was carrying a load of 5,300kg of Holland onions worth RM26,500, while the five-tonne lorry was transporting 7,000kg of Holland onions valued at RM35,000,” the division said in a statement.

The total value of goods seized, including the trucks, was RM181,500.

The division said the seized items and suspects were brought to the Bau police station for further action.

The statement added that the army will continue to uphold security and safeguard Sarawak’s sovereignty, especially in preventing illegal entries and cross-border crimes.