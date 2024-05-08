Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$112.8 bln

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) amounted to US$112.8 billion (US$1=RM4.740) as at April 30, 2024, said BNM.

In a statement today, the central bank said that the main components of the total US$112.8 billion were foreign currency reserves (US$100.6 billion); International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserves position (US$1.4 billion); special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion); gold (US$2.8 billion); and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.5 months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.0 times the total short-term external debt,” it said

Total assets stood at RM629.49 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs (RM534.25 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13.0 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.90 billion), loans and advances (RM24.61 billion), land and buildings (RM4.13 billion), and other assets (RM51.61 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100.0 million), reserves (RM190.52 billion), currency in circulation (RM166.54 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM149.22 billion), federal government deposits (RM6.61 billion) and other deposits (RM63.40 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM18.65 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM30.21 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.25 billion). – Bernama