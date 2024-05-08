Brandon and Xiao Li share honours at Sibu Closed

SIBU (May 8): Brandon Wong beat Sanjay Bana to lift the singles title of the 2024 Sibu Closed Tennis Championship held at Bukit Lima Tennis Courts last weekend. Hardi Hairi was third.

The veteran player later paired up with Sanjay to defeat Awang Kadir and Johnny Ko to bag the doubles title. Finishing third were Lau Sing and Wong Teck Kwang. A total of seven players took part in the singles and 11 pairs slotted it out in the doubles.

Meanwhile, Tang Xiao Li repeated Brandon’s success in the women’s competition which attracted three singles players and three pairs in the doubles. Diana Ipan and Jessica Libat were second and third in the singles.

Xiao Li combined with Helminidza Madihi to lift the doubles crown after beating Jessica and Diana, with Pau Huan Hie and Nikki Lau third.

A total of 82 matches were played in the 10-day tournament organised by the Sibu Division Lawn Tennis Association (SDLTA). SDLTA president Robert Lau said the tournament had been shelved for many years due to lack of players and other factors.

“Under the new team of committee members, we decided to revive the event and make it an annual event of SDLTA,” he said at the closing ceremony.

The main objective of the competition was to select players to represent Sibu Division in the upcoming Inter-Division tournament to be held in Kuching.

“We also aim to create an avenue to enable all the local players to have a chance to pit their skills against fellow players so that we can create a ranking system for the players in Sibu Division,” Lau added.

“Hopefully, through the staging of such events, it will help create more awareness about the game and can attract more sports enthusiasts to pick up tennis as their preferred sport in time to come.”