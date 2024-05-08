Chong concerned about trend of bashing in DUN

KUCHING (May 8): Chong Chieng Jen (DAP – Padungan) today expressed concern over the dangerous trend in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) today where he became a ‘punching bag’ for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for not supporting a motion of appreciation for former chief minister and head of state, the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“Out of my respect, I have categorically stated that I do not wish to speak ill of the dead. So I just use a very mild phrase, cloud of suspicion, over his (Taib) administration as chief minister.

“And yet, you know, thereafter, you see all the whacking, the whole day, almost every single GPS Adun (assemblyman), they stood up and were have a blow at me first before they go on (with their speeches),” he said at a press conference at the DUN media centre.

He pointed out this happened due to the super majority held by the GPS, with 80 DUN members in the government against only two in the opposition.

“(This is) the danger of turning this Dewan (DUN) into a very arbitrary, a very oppressive forum, where only one voice can be heard. And the rest, a different voice, different opinion cannot be accepted and would be brushed off or suppressed. It also highlights the disadvantage or the danger of such a super majority as they call it super majority of the GPS,” he said.

He also said based on all the debates by GPS assemblypersons in support of the motion, all of them are almost in one tone of praise for the late Taib.

He pointed out that throughout the 32 years of Taib’s administration as a CM of Sarawak, there are certain shortcomings and failings of the policies which were not mentioned at all by the GPS members.

“I think as the opposition members of the DUN, we are obligated to raise, but because he has passed on, therefore, I did not wish to specify all the failings and the shortcomings of his administration,” he said.

Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, in a statement earlier today said he and Pending assemblyman Violet Yong would not take part in the debate on the motion.

Expressing his condolences to Taib’s family over his passing, Chong said it is not in his character to speak ill of the dead.

“The late Taib may have contributed to the development of the state but there was also a cloud of suspicion over his administration when he was the chief minister.

“As such, I will not participate in the debate except to state my stand and that of my colleague, the Pending assemblyman, that we will not support this motion,” he had said in the statement

The motion of appreciation for Taib was tabled by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg earlier , seconded by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Taib died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 21. He was the longest serving head of a state government in Malaysia, leading the Sarawak government from 1981 to 2014.