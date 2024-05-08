Chong earns brickbats for not appreciating Taib’s contributions

KUCHING (May 8): Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen has received flak from several members of the august House at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today for not supporting the motion of appreciation to former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The DAP Sarawak chairman had said that despite Taib’s contributions to the development of Sarawak, “there was also a cloud of suspicion over his administration when he was the chief minister.”

His statement had irked Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who was shocked to hear what Chong had uttered in the chambers.

“In this circumstance, I think what he said was uncalled for. It is totally contradictory to our Asian values and disrespectful to those who have passed on,” she said when debating the motion.

She said it was better for Chong to remain quiet rather than to say something that could hurt the feelings of others, especially Taib’s family members.

“If you don’t like it, in this situation, it is better to just keep quiet,” she said.

Deputy Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh said Chong’s statement was “unbecoming for a person of his status”.

“For a man to deny that contribution (of Taib’s), is a person that is not only blind in the eyes but more so, in his heart.

“Blinded by hatred, silence might be the best option in the golden rule,” he said during the debate.

Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh could not fathom how Chong could disagree with the motion.

“In our Chinese culture, if you don’t like a person, you keep quiet and keep it to yourself. It is rather unbecoming of him (Chong) to openly express in this august House that he will not support this motion.

“No one is perfect and as the saying goes, to err is human. I hope the honourable member for Padungan will try to do some soul searching as to whether or not his behaviour is acceptable to any human being,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said it was quite disappointing to see Chong not supporting the motion, especially when previously members of the august House had shown appreciation to the sacrifices and contributions of former DAP Sarawak chairman and opposition leader, the late Wong Ho Leng.

“His action was quite shocking because I feel that it is something that does not symbolise the polite manners we have in Sarawak.

“I believe that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives and the people also feel that our efforts to appreciate a former leader should be carried out with respect.

“Nobody is perfect and at the end of the day, we must look at his (Taib) contributions, for what he had done for Sarawak all this while,” he told reporters when met at the lobby of the DUN Complex.

Asked if Chong should apologise, Abdullah shared the same sentiment as expressed by Wong in the august House earlier.

“Whether he (Chong) wants to apologise or not, it is up to him to do some soul searching. As politicians and elected representatives, we should exhibit a calm, mature manner.

“Do not bring elements that can cause prejudice, slander and so on because such attitude has no place here in Sarawak,” he said.