Company donates 100,000 gloves to boost hygiene at Kuching Food Fair

KUCHING (May 8): In promoting hygiene and safety for community events, especially for the highly-anticipated Kuching Food Fair 2024, a company here has donated a total of 100,000 gloves to Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

MBKS in a release said the sponsorship by Saramed Sdn Bhd underscores the company’s dedication to supporting local initiatives that foster health and wellbeing within the community.

“By providing essential hygiene items such as gloves, the company aims to enhance the safety standards of the Kuching Food Fair 2024, ensuring a pleasant and secure experience for all patrons and participants,” it said.

The official handover ceremony took place at MBKS yesterday.

In attendance were Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Saramed representatives Aaron Ting and Jessie Jee.