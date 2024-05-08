Consider parties wishing to work with GRS carefully – Star Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 8): The political stability under the administration of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the state needs to be clearly defined to ensure that the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) agenda is achieved according to plan.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star Sabah) deputy president Datuk Robert Tawik said any party that wishes to work together with GRS needs to be carefully considered to avoid misinterpretation by any party.

“Personally, I am grateful that Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Bersatu have shown interest in GRS. However, during this period, political stability in the state under the administration of the GRS government is a firm principle for the development of the people of Sabah,” he stressed.

He was commenting on the views of Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin cooperating with GRS for the coming state election.

According to Robert, the benchmark for the smooth development of the state is political stability which must be maintained so that the state government administration system does not have to spend much time thinking about political power-sharing issues, especially concerning external parties that are less of a focus for the local community.

Robert, who is also the Assistant Minister of Works and Bingkor assemblyman, added that Sabah will soon face the 17th State Election, which requires GRS’s commitment to safeguard the local political sentiment in line with the needs of the people in the state.

“The focus at this time is to ensure that the grassroots’ desire to see a strong administrative policy for continuous development is met. The issue of political cooperation comes second because the existing party components are sufficient to harmonize the stability of the GRS government,” he opined.

Robert also acknowledged that the cooperation between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah can smoothen the administration of the current state government without any problems.

“The close cooperation between GRS and PH Sabah does not give rise to any issues that could disrupt the smooth administration of the state government. This comfort allows us to agree on all plans towards the SMJ halatuju for the good of the people of Sabah,” he said.