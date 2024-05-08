Deputy Minister: Second phase of Entabai/Rantau Limau Ulu Kanowit road project expected to be tendered in 3Q 2025

KUCHING (May 8): The second phase of the Entabai/Rantau Limau Ulu Kanowit road project is currently in the planning stage and is expected to be tendered in the third quarter (3Q) of 2025, Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Minister Datuk Ir Aidel Lariwoo has disclosed.

According to Aidel, the project will be tendered after the finalisation of its design.

“The project is currently in the finalisation stage of scoping and alignment on-site for the approval of the land acquisition and appointment of consultants.

“The scope of work for this project is to upgrade the existing 9.5-kilometre dirt/gravel road to a six-metre wide paved road with JKR R1 (modified) standards.

“The construction period for this project is 24 months,” said Aidel in response to a question posed by Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat during the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Aidel also explained that the project, with an estimated cost of RM70 million, has been approved by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) under the 12th Malaysia Plan Rolling Plan 4 (2024).