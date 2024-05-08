Early morning single-car crash leaves two injured in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 8): Two men were injured after the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident in front of a petrol station at Jalan Kambar Bubin here early today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.42am.

“On arrival at the scene, it was found that there had been a single-vehicle accident involving a black Axia car that had crashed into a roadside ditch.

“One victim, who was trapped in the driver’s seat, had been freed from the wreckage by members of the public before firefighters arrived,” Bomba said.

The driver, aged 47, and 42-year-old passenger, both from Belaga, were taken by ambulance to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters ended their operation at 3.58am after ensuring the scene was safe for other road users.