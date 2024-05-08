Elderly couple slightly hurt after 4WD flips onto side at roundabout in Sibu

SIBU (May 8): An elderly couple were fortunate to escape with minor wounds after their four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle crashed at a roundabout here today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said a three-man team was sent to the location in Pulau Dudong after being notified of the accident at 9.47am.

“Upon arrival, the team found a 4WD vehicle had landed on its side. There were two victims – a 64-year-old man and 60-year-old woman.

“The man suffered scratches to his elbow and a forehead wound, while the woman had scratches on her elbow,” it said in a statement.

APM said the two declined to be sent to the hospital, and were given first-aid treatment at the scene.

The team departed back to their base at 11.09am after ensuring the duo’s safety.