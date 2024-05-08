Wednesday, May 8
Elderly couple slightly hurt after 4WD flips onto side at roundabout in Sibu

By Conny Banji on Sarawak
An APM photo shows the overturned 4WD at the roundabout.

SIBU (May 8): An elderly couple were fortunate to escape with minor wounds after their four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle crashed at a roundabout here today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said a three-man team was sent to the location in Pulau Dudong after being notified of the accident at 9.47am.

“Upon arrival, the team found a 4WD vehicle had landed on its side. There were two victims – a 64-year-old man and 60-year-old woman.

“The man suffered scratches to his elbow and a forehead wound, while the woman had scratches on her elbow,” it said in a statement.

APM said the two declined to be sent to the hospital, and were given first-aid treatment at the scene.

The team departed back to their base at 11.09am after ensuring the duo’s safety.

